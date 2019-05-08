|
Olsen
Elaine
Elaine Olsen, late of Wyoming formerly of Dubbo passed away 5th May 2019 aged 86 years. Much loved wife of Allen (dec). Loving mother and mother in-law to Craig & Fiona, David & Melissa. Cherished Nanna to Tandia, Declan, Harvey, Isaac, Mahalia, Louis and Imogen.
Relatives & Friends are invited to attend Elaine's funeral service to be held at Rose Chapel, Palmdale Lawn Cemetery & Memorial Park, Palmdale Rd, Palmdale NSW on Friday May 10th commencing at 3pm.
Creightons Funeral Services
Phone:(02) 4324 1533 Email: [email protected]
Published in The Dubbo Daily Liberal on May 8, 2019