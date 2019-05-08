Home
Elaine Olsen


1932 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Elaine Olsen Notice
Olsen

Elaine

Elaine Olsen, late of Wyoming formerly of Dubbo passed away 5th May 2019 aged 86 years. Much loved wife of Allen (dec). Loving mother and mother in-law to Craig & Fiona, David & Melissa. Cherished Nanna to Tandia, Declan, Harvey, Isaac, Mahalia, Louis and Imogen.

Relatives & Friends are invited to attend Elaine's funeral service to be held at Rose Chapel, Palmdale Lawn Cemetery & Memorial Park, Palmdale Rd, Palmdale NSW on Friday May 10th commencing at 3pm.

Creightons Funeral Services

Phone:(02) 4324 1533 Email: [email protected]
Published in The Dubbo Daily Liberal on May 8, 2019
